Inmate dies at HMP Peterborough

An investigation has been launched following the death of an inmate at HMP Peterborough,

The prisoner, believed to be a woman aged in her 80s, died yesterday (Wednesday).

A spokesman for HMP Peterborough said: “We can confirm there was a death in custody at HMP Peterborough yesterday. The next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with the family. As with all deaths in custody, there will be an investigation by the police and the independent Prisons and Probation Ombudsman and therefore we are unable to comment further at this stage.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “We were called at 8.21am yesterday morning (Wednesday) by the prison service with reports of the sudden death of a woman at HMP Peterborough.

“The death of the woman, who was an inmate, is not being treated as suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.”