Industrial building evacuated after fire

An industrial building was evacuated following a fire.

Yesterday, (Tuesday, October 3) at 6.49pm, two crews from Wisbech and two crews from March were called to a building fire in Weasenham Lane, Wisbech.

The crews arrived to find a fire in an industrial building measuring 45x100m.

The building was safely evacuated before crews arrived.

The building was heavily smoke logged.

Using breathing apparatus, two jets and one hose reel, firefighters extinguished the fire and had returned to their stations by 9.30pm.

The cause of the fire was accidental.