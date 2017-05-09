Increase in military jets training over Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Residents across the Peterborough area have been noticing an increase in military aircraft over the city this week.

The US airforce’s 48th Fighter Wing has this week increased flying operations from RAF Lakenheath.

A spokesman from RAF Lankenheath said: “Communities in East Anglia and the surrounding areas can expect to see and hear more jets in the sky than is usual.

“There are no plans of low-altitude flying during this period. These operations facilitate a number of training requirements for both aircrew and support personnel on the ground, and are necessary to ensure a ready and capable force.”

For aircraft-related noise concerns, please contact the RAF Lakenheath Command Post at 01638 524 800.