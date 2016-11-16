Incense sticks cause house fire

A house caught fire due to unattended incense sticks.

Crews from Whittlesey, the Peterborough Volunteers Fire Brigade and Market Deeping were called to the fire in Lincoln Road, New England, on Saturday at 2.40pm.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire at the home and extinguished it using water. They had returned to their stations by 4.10pm.

A fire service spokesman said: “The fire was started by incense sticks that had been left unattended.

“Incense and candles can be dangerous if left so always ensure to place them in a draught-free area, away from curtains, furniture or other flammable surfaces.

“Also, leave plenty of space around the area and make sure the surface is flat and stable.”