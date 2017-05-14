Illustrator from Peterborough is finalist in national awards contest

An illustrator from Kings Cliffe near Peterborough has been named as a finalist in a national awards.

Katie Cardew who set up her own business - Katie Cardew Illustrations - about three years ago has been shortlisted in the UK’s inaugural Small Awards.

She has been named as a finalist in the Digital Star category. The winners will be named on May 25.

The contest has been created to recognise the achievements of small and micro-businesses.

Katie said: “I work from a small studio in a rural village so it is sometimes easy to feel a little disconnected from the wider small business community.

“I utilise the online world to sell my illustrations and have built up a wonderful customer base, developed using social media, my self-designed website, features in magazines and adverts, regular email updates and blogging.

“To date, I have taken over 500 commissions in three and a half years. “Many commissions and sales come through social media - what I do is obviously very visual so to be able to get them in front of my target market so directly is marvellous.”

Small Awards director Michelle Ovens said: “There is so much vibrancy in the UK’s small business sector, so many great stories and examples of innovation, achievement, community spirit and social responsibility.

“We are thrilled to be able to shine a light on some of the best, like Katie Cardew Illustrations.”

The awards recognises small businesses that operate only through digital channels.

Shortlisted businesses will need to have demonstrated a strong understanding of digital engagement and show how they have used this understanding to deliver for their customers.