‘I’ve had the best time’ - Peterborough star Aston Merrygold gracious after shock Strictly exit

Peterborough popstar Aston Merrygold was very gracious after his shock exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The JLS star and former Jack Hunt School pupil was voted out in week seven by head judge Shirley Ballas following a dance off against Mollie King and AJ.

Aston and partner Janette were in the bottom two after the judges’ scores and public vote were combined together.

Craig Revel Horwood had given the pair a four for their Jackson 5 inspired Viennese Waltz, although the other judges gave them a seven.

Following the dance off Darcey Bussell and Bruno Tonioli opted to save Aston, but Craig and Shirley chose Mollie, with Shirley’s vote taken as the final decision in a tie.

Speaking on the show after his elimination, Aston said: “I’ve had friends who have done the show before and they’ve gone ‘you’re going to have the most amount of fun from start to finish whatever it is’ and honestly they weren’t lying.

Programme Name: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX: 04/11/2017 - Episode: Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX 7 LIVE SHOW (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **LIVE SHOW** Janette Manrara, Aston Merrygold - (C) BBC - Photographer: Guy Levy BBC One

“I’ve made some amazing friends and honestly I’ve had the best time, it’s been amazing.”

Aston’s friend Louis Smith, the Olympic medal winning gymnast from Peterborough, won the show in 2012.

Following last night’s result he tweeted: “Gutted for my boy Aston and J. Gone to soon. Best of luck to those who remain..”

Former Strictly judge Alesha Dixon was also unhappy with the decision. She tweeted: “Craig giving Aston a 4 basically put the nail in the coffin! Ridiculous! Can’t believe one of the best dancers has left so soon!!!”

