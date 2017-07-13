Hydrotherapy pool’s future is bright as new site is agreed

A new site for the Peterborough Hydrotherapy Pool has been secured securing its long term future.

The St George’s Pool, which is currently based on Dogsthorpe Road, has been shut for several months while repairs are carried out.

It is due to re-open in September - but the ageing facility will be replaced in two years by a new site at the former Perkins Sports Ground on Newark Road.

The pool will be part of a wider plan to relocate Heltwate Special School, with the Newark Road site set to be home to both the school and the pool in 2019.

The news was welcomed by Karen Oldale, from the St George’s Friends and Service Users Group welcomed the news, and said: “For many disabled people, this is such an important facility. It is vital.

“So many people depend on it, people of all ages and abilities. “It has been a marvellous pool, but it is really old now. It is also very small. Building a new pool, which will be more reliable, will be a big relief for a lot of people.”

Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities and member of the pool’s steering group, said: “There are a good number of people across the city who rely on St George’s for pain relief and companionship.

“In fact, it has helped in excess of 3,000 people manage their pain and health conditions since it opened in March 2011 and at the point the pool had to close temporarily more than 250 people were using it on a weekly basis.”

She added: “we must not forget that although the current pool is well loved and used by a growing number of residents, it is rapidly reaching the end of it’s life.

“This is why I am delighted that plans are progressing on the design and costings for a brand new community hydrotherapy pool which we aim to have open by September 2019.

“We will shortly be starting to work closely with the pool’s steering and user groups to design a modern facility for the wider community.”