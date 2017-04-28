Hydrotherapy pool may not open again

St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool may not re-open due to a leak which cannot be explained.

The pool in Dogsthorpe Road has been closed since mid-March to allow for investigations to take place on the leak.

But Councillor Irene Walsh, cabinet member for communities and environment capital at Peterborough City Council, said: “The pool is now over 40 years old and is rapidly reaching the end of its life due to the deterioration of both the building and the pool plant and equipment.

“Over the last few years, the council has had to regularly invest funds to repair and maintain the facilities.

“Unfortunately, the pool has now been closed for a number of weeks due to a serious leak, the source of which still cannot be identified.

“Extensive investigations have already been undertaken to determine the cause of the leak, and these will continue over the coming days.

“Depending on the scale and seriousness of the leak and its associated repair, we will then need to make a decision about whether or not to approve the works.

“The pool steering group has met with officers to discuss the situation and to identify some alternative options which are now being explored in case the pool repair takes some time or indeed the problem is unrepairable.”

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed last month that a new hydrotherapy pool will be opened in Peterborough in September 2019. The new pool will replace St George’s and will be part of plans to relocate Heltwate Special School. However, its location has not yet been announced.

Cllr Walsh added: “St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool is a fantastic example of how a community can come together to deliver valuable and often life-changing services to our residents.”