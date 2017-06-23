Hundreds voice views on modernisation of Peterborough shopping centre

Shoppers have called for a variety of leisure facilities to be included in a £45 million modernisation of a Peterborough shopping centre.

The demands were made during a two-day public exhibition of the plans for an upgrade of the southern section of the Serpentine Green shopping centre, in Hampton.

The proposed town square in the Serpentine Green shopping centre.

More than 800 people attended the display outlining plans for the 19-year-old retail centre.

Eighty per cent of visitors called for a bowling alley while others wanted to see indoor skiing facilities and a climbing wall. Other attractions includedindoor skydiving, pool, soft play and table tennis.

Centre manager David Wait said: “It was a fantastic response from the public.

“Ninety three per cent of the comments were positive while seven were undecided. We didn’t get any negative comments.”

The planned modernisation of the 350,000sq ft centre has been drawn up by owners British Land, which wants to integrate the centre with the growing population of Hampton.

Mr Wait said: “The way people shop is changing and we want to provide a leisure offering that complements our shopping range.”

At the heart of the project will be the demolition of the under used Rotunda area and the removal of the escalators at the entrance. They will be replaced with sloping paths, steps and visually interesting uses leading up to a town square that can be used for outdoor events.

There will also be the creation of new restaurants, cafes and leisure uses plus cycle parking space. New retail units and landscaping are planned.

Architect Daniel Morgans, of Chapman Taylor, said: “The aim is to turn an inward looking centre into an outward looking one.”

William Oddie, development manager for British Land, said: “The aim is to make a trip to Serpentine Green more attractive for a growing number of young families.”

A planning application maybe submitted in September. To comment visit see www.serpentine-green.com

Mr Oddie added: “We want to better integrate the district centre with surrounding neighbourhoods, encouraging more local residents to walk or cycle in to the centre, as well as drive.

