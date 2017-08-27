Hundreds turn out for Peterborough company’s annual family fun day

Hundreds of people turned out for a charity fund-raising day hosted by a Peterborough company.

About 500 people attended the annual family fun day organised by med-tech company Coloplast, of Lynch Wood.

The fun day had a 1950s vintage theme, included games, stalls and entertainment acts.

It helped raise money for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, with Coloplast now three-quarters of the way to its goal of raising £20,000 in 2017.

Birgitte Brink Felding, Coloplast HR director said: “We organise an family fun day as a thank you to all staff.

“We’re delighted more than 500 staff attended, helped no doubt by the glorious weather.

“The year ahead is particularly special for us as we begin our celebrations for our 60th anniversary. We’re planning several events to mark the occasion and the close links we have to our home in Peterborough.”

Last year, Coloplast reached its £10,000 fund raising target for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Other fundraising activities undertaken by staff include the inflatable 5k Obstacle Run and the National Three Peaks Challenge.