Hundreds of Peterborough youngsters take part in country dance festival

The annual country dancing festival hosted at The Peterborough School attracted hundreds of enthusiastic youngsters.

The field was awash with colour as the pupils from 15 city schools put on their fabulous dances.

Schools country dancing event at The Peterborough School. The Peterborough School dancers EMN-170616-091450009

Taking part were teams from: Duke of Bedford Primary; Southfield’s Primary School; Heritage Park Primary School; Woodston Primary School; Werrington Primary School; Castor Primary School; Highlees Primary School; Dogsthorpe Infant School; Old Fletton Primary School; Sacred Heart RC Primary School; Middleton Primary School; Watergall Primary School; St Botolph’s Primary School; Eye CE Primary School; and The Peterborough School.

