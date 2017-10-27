Hundreds join search to find Peterborough family’s missing dog

A desperate family have launched a Peterborough-wide search to find their missing pet labrador

Owner Amy Williamson said Heidi - a three-year-old yellow labrador - disappeared in Wellborne, Werrington on Sunday, October 15, as they returned home from a walk in Cuckoos Hollow.

The Williamson family are desperate for information about their missing dog Heidi - call 0800 4320 340 and quote ref 334691 if you see her

Amy said: “She ran ahead, like she was playing a trick on me, as she always did but then just disappeared. She didn’t come back and there has been no sign of her since.”

Amy and her three children - aged five, seven and 13 - have been left devastated by Heidi’s disappearance and friends have put together a £350 reward for the safe return of the family pet.

“She is a very special dog,” said Amy. “ There is just me and the children and she is a big part of our family. She is very special to us an the family and we are desperate to find her an know what happened to her.

“She is spayed so she would not be any use to anyone for breeding. I had a gut feeling that she was taken but I don’t know why anyone would want to do that. We are desperate to find her or find out what has happened.

“If something happened to her and someone is worried about it we just want them to let us know.”

A special Facebook group set up to find Heidi now has more than 1,000 members and Amy and friends have set up a special page for people to leave information on a missing pet website. A ‘find Heidi’ walk was held in Werrington on Tuesday with no success and friends and volunteers have also volunteered the use of a drone and a tracker dog but the searchers need a sighting to go on.

A page with Heidi’s details on has been set up on the Animal Search UK website and anyone who has seen Heidi or who has any information at all should call 0800 4320 340 and quote reference number 334691.

Or visit online: https://www.animalsearchuk.co.uk/ALP334691