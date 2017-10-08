Hundreds have a go at Oundle School event

More than 200 adults and children with physical disabilities and/or learning difficulties, together with their families and/or carers visited Oundle School’s Have a Go Day (HAGD) event which was hosted by over 150 pupils.

Visitors took part in a wide variety of activities including swimming, badminton, basketball, archery, football, indoor rowing, crazy golf, face painting, boccia, yoga, music and art activities.

Have A Go Day

This year, swimmers were joined by former nine times Paralympic swimmer, Martin Mansall.

Martin brought along his Floatsation equipment (www.floatsation.com) - a unique matrix of balls which give total support and independence in the water for people of all abilities.

Liz Turnbull, Head of Community Action at Oundle School, commented: “Have a Go Day has been running for over 30 years and has established itself as a favourite date in the calendars of special needs clubs and schools. It provides a really encouraging and relaxing environment in which visitors with special needs can try their hand at new sports and activities in a safe and familiar environment.

“We aim for everyone to leave with smiles on their faces – staff, pupils and visitors alike.”

Sophie Lee (16) added: “Have a Go Day was one of the most enjoyable days I have had since being at Oundle School. Swimming and playing water games with the guests was a real pleasure and it was wonderful to see people, of all ages, having the courage to swim, although many had not been for a long time.

“The afternoon had a lovely relaxed atmosphere and it was really encouraging to see so many smiling faces and all the guests chatting enthusiastically with the helpers. The guests were incredible to spend time with. It was a privilege to meet them.”