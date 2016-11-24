Huge tractor has vital role in road and farm safety lesson for children

Children have been taught a memorable lesson in road and farm safety with the help of a new £125,000 tractor.

The gleaming John Deere tractor was used to instruct 200 youngsters from Spalding Primary School about the dangers posed by farm nachinery

The Road Safety Week initiative was organised by Kids Country, which is the education arm of the Peterborough-based East of England Agricultural Society.

The pupils were introduced to the tractor by Zoe Spencer and Andy Webb of Fenland’s farm equipment dealership, the Doubleday Group.

Back in the classroom they took part in activities organised by Kids Country’s Sandra Lauridsen and Jo Baker, which reinforced vital road and farm safety messages.

Assistant head teacher Rebecca Leighton said: “The children were amazed.

“Being able to get up close to a tractor and realising just how big it is was a real ‘wow’ moment for them.

“It underlined the message of how a tractor driver would not be able to see them if they were near it.

“There was a high degree of engagement by the children – which continued inside with an interactive session on the dangers posed by farm machinery of various types.”

Sandra Lauridsen, Kids Country’s education manager, said: “We are always happy to help local schools with delivering important, potentially life-saving messages to their students.

“We understand the importance of this campaign, and our interactive and fun inclusion in the school’s programme is another example of the excellent hands-on events we deliver.”