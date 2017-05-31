How did this jailbird fall fowl of Peterborough police?

Peterborough police flocked to Frank Perkins Parkway after an offender was seen swanning around in the outside lane of the dual carriageway this morning.

The long arm of the law came face to face...or face to beak...with the long neck of the adult swan who had decided the A1139 northbound between Stanground and Boongate was the perfect location for a morning stroll.

Having got motorists in a bit of a flap, the feathered friend was swooped upon by officers, and after a short journey in the back of a patrol car, was released back into the River Nene.