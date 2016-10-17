Householder hit with £1,680 bill after his rubbish was dumped in Crowland

A man has been hit with a bill of £1,680.23 after his unwanted household items were found dumped in two locations near Crowland.

In October 2015, Brandon Campbell paid to have a number of items taken from his home in Thorney Road, Crowland.

The rubbish dumped in Sheppards Drove. ANL-161017-162748001

However, he didn’t get any details of the person who took them or check whether they had a waste carrier’s licence.

The items were later spotted dumped by the side of Sheppard’s Drove and Falls Drove by South Holland District Council’s environmental investigations officer, who was able to trace them back to Campbell’s address.

Last week Campbell was found guilty of failing in his duty of care to dispose of waste properly, at a hearing at Boston Magistrates’ Court.

He was fined £660 and ordered to pay compensation of £954.23, as well as a victim surcharge of £66.

The council would like to remind residents that they have a duty of care to ensure that waste is disposed of correctly. Failure to comply can result in a fine or even imprisonment.

Coun Roger Gambba-Jones, portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “If you hire someone to remove your household waste, that person must have a waste carrier’s licence.

“If they don’t and the items end up fly-tipped, you will be prosecuted, hit hard in the pocket and given a criminal record which will greatly impact on your daily life.

“This situation can be easily avoided, so please take necessary steps to ensure your waste is not passed on to unregistered persons.”

If you are thinking of hiring a private waste collector:

• Ask the waste carrier to provide you with their full address and telephone number;

• Ask to see their waste carrier license issued by the Environment Agency;

• Contact the Environment Agency directly on 08708 506506 and ask for a free instant waste carrier validation check – or you can check online on the Environment Agency website: www.gov.uk/government/organisations/environment-agency