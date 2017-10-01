Housebuilder gives boost to hospice

A generous housebuilder has chipped in with cash to pay for medical equipment at Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Persimmon Homes East Midlands has given the hospice £1,000 as part of the firm’s national Community Champions campaign.

Staff at the hospice requested the money to buy lockable boxes for syringe drivers which are used by patients to control pain and manage symptoms.

Nilesh Patel, community fundraiser at Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “This money is a huge boost for the hospice. Syringe drivers are used to administer a number of drugs at a consistent level, preventing the medication from wearing off. This removes the need to swallow pills or have regular injections and can improve a patient’s quality of life.

“The locked boxes for these syringes reduce the risk of the drivers being broken or tampered with, and improves infection control.”