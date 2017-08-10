House in Peterborough set on fire in early morning arson attack

A house in Peterborough was set on fire in an arson attack in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, August 10), with fire crews spending the best part of three hours to extinguish the flames.

At 2.40am one crew from Dogsthorpe and one crew from Stanground were called to the fire in Central Avenue, Dogsthorpe.

Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire on the ground floor of a house.

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and a jet and cleared the smoke using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

The crews had returned to their stations by 5.45am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.