Hotel Chocolat set to open cafe in Peterborough - and create new jobs

Luxury chocolate maker Hotel Chocolat is to open a cafe in Peterborough.

The chocolate maker has announced that its long awaited cafe will open at its store in the Queensgate shopping centre next week.

The move will create two new jobs.

The company is also poised to begin recruiting for Christmas staff.

A company spokeswoman said: “We’re on track for having the café in store on Tuesday, September 12.

“As the café is just being added to the additional store it’s created an additional two jobs, but will be recruiting for Christmas temps over the next few weeks.”

An announcement of the opening stated: “Peterborough you’re getting a café in your local Hotel Chocolat.

“Get ready for award winning Hot Chocolate in a range of flavours from white and vanilla to salted caramel and 100 per cent dark.

“We’re excited to be bringing the café to your store next week, keep your eyes peeled and come and find us in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

“We’d love for you to pop in and share your pictures of the new café on social pages.”

Hotel Chocolat opened its store in the Queensgate shopping centre in July last year.