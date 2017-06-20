Hospital patients and staff caught in Peterborough roadworks congestion

Hospital staff and patients were late to appointments as a result of traffic problems in Peterborough yesterday.

Gill Waltham, Operational Lead for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City Hospital, said the congestion across the city as a result of works on the junction 17 slip road on the A1 had impacted on appointments.

She said: “During the traffic problems experienced yesterday in Peterborough, both staff and patients experienced delays getting to Peterborough City Hospital, but all Outpatient clinics were accommodating and all patients were seen despite late arrivals.”

Cambridgeshire Police and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service reported no issues with traffic.

However, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “No ambulances were delayed by the traffic, but we would like to thank motorists for moving out of the way when ambulances were travelling around the city, even in heavy congestion.”