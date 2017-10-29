Hospice on hunt for Santa

Volunteers are needed to help Santa out at Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Following the receipt of a very kind letter from Father Christmas wishing the team well but explaining there was just too much to do at the North Pole, the fundraising team at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice are on the hunt for a stand-in Santa to support their Christmas activities.

The team have the red suit, a fluffy white beard and a bulging gift sack, but now they need someone – or perhaps more than one person – to bring some festive cheer to the role, supporting activities and entertainment organised at Serpentine Green in Hampton, Peterborough throughout December.

Thorpe Hall Hospice community fundraiser Cheyenne Graves said: “Our Christmas team is coming together nicely – we have supporters organising our gift wrapping stand, a team taking dedications at our Lights of Love tree, staff creating a treasure hunt with the help of the centre’s retail outlets and a number of choirs and entertainers rehearsing their seasonal songs and dances.

“But we’re very keen to enlist the help of someone happy to be ‘our Santa’, meeting shoppers at the centre, telling people about our activities and encouraging them to support us over the festive season.”

There are lots of other volunteering opportunities to fill during December, perhaps for those who can’t carry off a big white beard!

For details please email thorpe.fundraising@sueryder.org or call 01733 225999.