Hospice fund boost

Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice has received a welcome funding boost - thanks to the generous trust members of another community organisation.

As a final act of support for the community as it closes its doors for the last time, Peterborough Mediation has donated its remaining funds to support the work being done at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Trustees of Peterborough Mediation, which has provided mediation services to residents of Peterborough and the surrounding areas for 19 years, opted to donate a total of £50,000 to the hospice.