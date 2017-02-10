Horse dies but 12 other animals rescued as 35 firefighters tackle farm blaze

A horse has died following a large barn fire fought by 35 firefighters in Ramsey yesterday.

Firefighters did manage to rescued six dogs, five ponies and one horse from the fire. Sadly, one horse died in the incident.

Crews from Ramsey, Stanground, Whittlesey, Yaxley, Sawtry, Dogsthorpe and Huntingdon were called to the barn fire in Vesters Hill Drove at 9.16pm yesterday, Thursday February 9.

Around 35 firefighters were called to the fire, about 40 metres by 20 metres, in barn buildings on a farm.

Crews used five jets to extinguish the fire, working from a distance due to the severity of the fire, and returned to their station by 0.33am.

A fire investigation is underway.