Honours for the best in business at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2016

The best in business across the region has been celebrated in fine style at the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2016.

About 250 company leaders and their guests attended a glittering presentation ceremony that was held at the Peterborough Arena.

Stuart Pudney, of Princebuild, with his Lifetime Achievement Award. EMN-161126-003504009

The awards were hosted by local radio presenter Melvyn Prior with an enthralling after-dinner speech given by Ben Mee, the inspiration behind the best selling book and Hollywood blockbuster We Bought a Zoo.

The winners of the 10 awards categories were announced as:

Corporate Social Responsibility: The BGL Group.

Small Business of the Year: i3Media.

Customer Service: Vow Bridal.

Staff Engagement: Dalrod.

Environmental Achievement: Rawlinsons.

Large Business of the Year: Larkfleet Group of Companies.

Social Enterprise: Little Miracles.

Young Entrepreneur of the Year: Azeem Yaqoob, of i3Media.

Business Person of the Year: Andrew Killingworth, managing director of Yours Clothing.

Lifetime Achievement: Stuart Pudney, of Princebuild.

Afterwards, Peterborough Telegraph editor Mark Edwards said: “This was the 21st Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards and the standard of entries is as high as it’s ever been.

“I’d like to personally thank our sponsors, without their support the awards would not be possible and our panel of judges who put many hours of their time into the judging process.

“The awards show that Peterborough’s economy is full of exceptional businesses at all levels many leading their fields.

“It’s our privilege to provide the awards to showcase some truly outstanding people and organisations who are driving the local economy forward.”