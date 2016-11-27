Homelessness still an issue

The plight of homelessness was highlighted as part of a 50th anniversary screening of iconic drama, Cathy Come Home.

The screening, hosted by Axiom Homes, took place at the Wildwood screen room in Cathedral Square. Cathy Come Home was first aired on the BBC on 16 November 1966 and was watched by 25 per cent of the British population. Axiom is a member of the Homes for Cathy group, a national alliance of 14 housing associations all set up following the BBC drama, which have come together to raise awareness that 50 years on homelessness is still a big issue.

Axiom's Cathy Come Home film showing at Wildwood, Church Street, Peterborough EMN-161117-085010009

Alan Lewin, chief executive at Axiom Housing Association, said: “Despite housing associations and others building hundreds of thousands of homes over the last 50 years, the problem of homelessness has not gone away.”