Home at the heart in the community in Peterborough

Older people at a care home in Hampton have been busy fundraising in order to buy a defibrillator to be placed outside their home.

Residents, staff, families and friends welcomed Anchor’s Chief Executive, Jane Ashcroft, who cut the ribbon to launch Clayburn Court’s very own defibrillator last week.

Home Manager Sheila Fielding said: “Our residents were looking forward to the official launch as they like to give back to the community, and this valuable piece of equipment will be available for all the local community to use.

“Such events are also a great occasion for residents to socialise with friends and their families.”

Local duo, Back Two, then entertained the residents and their guests with some nostalgic tunes.