Holocaust to be remembered

Residents are invited to remember the suffering and sacrifice of millions of people killed in genocides including the Holocaust, at a service in Peterborough to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

This year’s event has the theme ‘How can life go on?’ and takes place at St John the Baptist Church, Peterborough on Thursday January 26 at noon and will include readings from young people and representatives of local communities.

At 11.40am, drama students from St John Fisher Catholic High School will stage a performance at the Guildhall in Cathedral Square.

Then at 11.50am the Mayor of Peterborough, Councillor David Sanders, will lead a procession from the Town Hall to St John’s Church for the service, pausing at Cathedral Square to watch the performance. A wreath will be laid during the service.