Historic finds to go on display

The incredible Bronze Age discoveries found at Must Farm could be displayed at sites in Whittlesey and Peterborough.

Archaeologists and historians travelled across the world to the Whittlesey site last year after 3,000 year old roundhouses were discovered in a quarry.

A working group is currently discussing how best to display the internationally significant finds - with talk of a national museum in Peterborough. However, it has been revealed the objects could be split over two locations.

A Whittlesey Town Council spokesman said: “Whilst Whittlesey Town Council would like to display the original finds, it is unlikely that they will be displayed in a location that does not have the accreditation of a museum.”

The spokesman added: “The potential construction of roundhouses, a causeway, demonstrations of crafts from the Bronze Age may all be installed in a Fenland landscape with suitable education and digital representations of unique archaeology - this could be a significant attraction for the Fens in general and the parish of Whittlesey.”

A spokesman from the Must Farm Steering Group said: “The steering group is now at the point of reviewing a range of options, with a focus on how the finds will be preserved, securely housed and displayed to make the most of them for this area and in the best way possible for the visiting public to enjoy. An important component will be the link with the original finds in Whittlesey and how to best capture this in the plans.”

It is hoped the final plans will be revealed later this year.