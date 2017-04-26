High-speed locomotive Tornado calls in at Nene Valley Railway

A new locomotive which can reach speeds of up to 100mph sped into Nene Valley Railway at the weekend.

The Tornado was a big hit with families who were able to test ride it at the railway, although at a more sedate 25mph.

Tornado steam locomotive at Nene Valley Railway, Wansford EMN-170422-194930009

It was 1967 when a steam locomotive last hit 100mph on the rails, but the new Peppercorn class A1 steam locomotive No. 60163 Tornado, to give it its full name, reached the mark during recent testing on the East Coast Main Line.

Jerry Thurston, marketing director at Nene Valley Railway, commenting on the weekend’s event, said: “It was utterly stunning. The Tornado is the most amazing of locomotives.”

The Tornado will remain at the Wansford station until Friday morning if visitors wish to take a look at it.