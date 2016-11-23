Hi-tech Peterborough company is celebrating its 15th anniversary

Staff at a hi-tech Peterborough company that keeps parents in touch with their children’s schools are celebrating a milestone.

ParentMail, in Litton House, Saville Road, has just clocked up 15 years of trading.

Over the years, the education communication technology specialist has linked up more than 6,000 organisations from schools to clubs across the UK.

It has improved the relationship between teachers and parents using the latest developments in technology to bring the two together via a mobile phone app.

More than three million parents make regular use of ParentMail.

Managing director Paul Hughes said, “It seems like only yesterday that I stood in the playground with fellow founder Martin Temple talking about an important letter that we’d both missed from our children’s school.

“We were frustrated with how easily school information never made it home and that was where the idea of ParentMail came from.

“It now provides schools with a range of applications from online payments, online forms and permissions through to managing parents’ evening and even organising meetings and events for parents, all of which can be done from a mobile app branded in the school colours and logo.”

Swavesey Village College near Huntingdon was one of the first schools to use ParentMail.

Claire Newman, college administrator, said: “ParentMail has been an integral part of our communication between home and school. It it has contributed greatly to the success of Swavesey Village College.”