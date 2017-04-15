Help Peterborough OAP reunite with her beloved companion Smokey

The beloved companion of an elderly Peterborough lady has gone missing after being scared away by fireworks.

Posters have been put up in Eye to look for missing Smokey who disappeared on New Year's Eve and still hasn't been found.

The male, brown/tan Jack Russell Terrier Cross went missing from Little Close, Eye.

He is described as being a "gentle little dog and scared of the rain and loud noises."

Anyone who sees Smokey is asked to contact http://www.doglost.co.uk/.

Smokey’s DogLost ID number is 109599.