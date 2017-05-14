Help pay for tributes to ‘our submarine’

The Mayor of Peterborough has urged residents to replicate a war effort to mark the deaths of a heroic submarine crew.

Peterborough residents footed the bill for HMS Olympus in 1941, raising £410,000 - the equivilent of £16 million in today’s money - in just a week.

Sadly, just six months later, the submarine struck a mine in waters off the coast of Malta, with 89 sailors losing their lives, and just nine making it to shore.

Last week a plaque was placed at the bottom of the sea where Olympus still rests, and the shore near where it sank on May 8, 1942.

Members of the Royal Navy and divers were joined by dignitaries from Britain and Malta for services.

However, thousands of pounds are still needed to pay for the tribute to the fallen sailors - and Mayor of Peterb orough cllr David Sanders urged residents to dig deep to raise the funds in the spirit of past generations.

Cllr Sanders said: “During the war the city came together and gave generously for the submarine.

“How fantastic would it be if the people from all the communities in the city came together to do the same to remember those people who lost their lives.

“HMS Olympus is our adopted submarine, and it is nice to hear a memorial is now in place to commemorate it.”

The submarine is still remembered in Peterborough with plaques and pictures on the wall at the Town Hall.

Dr Timmy Gambin, from the memorial team, said; “The 89 submariners lost 75 years ago finally have a fitting monument for the ultimate sacrifice that they made.

“The various ceremonies held last week are reflective of the closeness between Malta and Britain and now, due to the HMS Olympus - of the inextricable bond that exists between Malta, the 89 submariners and the people of Peterborough.”

The memorial team are hoping to raise £15,000 for the tributes.

To donate to the campaign, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/HMSOlympusMemorial