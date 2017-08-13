Help Lions feed the hungry

Lions clubs from Peterborough, Whittlesey and the surrounding areas will be promoting the charity’s service in the community as part of its centenary celebrations.

Lions members will be in Cathedral Square on Saturday, August 19 from 10am to 4pm.

There will be stands and displays of Lions activities as well as: face painting, children’s entertainment, the Palmerston Ukulele Band and Cambridgeshire ACF Corps of Drums.

One of the Lions’ centenary projects is to feed the hungry, and the charity is appealing to residents to help it make a line of tinned food around the steps of the Guildhall.

A Lions spokeswoman said: “We would like the people of Peterborough to help by bringing along a tin or two of food to add to the row, the idea being a lot of people doing a little can achieve great things.

“The food bank needs other items but, as we will be outside we need to think of the weather and hygiene so we only want tins, so we are after tinned meat, tuna/fish, fruit, rice pudding and sponge puddings. At the end of the day the food will be distributed between the food banks in the area.”