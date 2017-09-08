Help is at hand in Peterborough on World Suicide Prevention Day this weekend

The Samaritans is encouraging everyone to reach out to people who might be struggling to cope.

Did you know there is a local Samaritans’ branch located in Peterborough?

This branch consists of a network of local volunteers who have been trained to listen and support the community when people are struggling to cope and need to talk to somebody.

They will be here - in Peterborough - ready to listen to our local community when the world promotes this awareness day on Sunday.

However, in order to keep listening in the future, the branch currently needs to attract new volunteers.

Carol Crosbie, Director of Peterborough and District Samaritans, said: “We have a wonderful network of extremely dedicated volunteers. However, we desperately need new volunteers to keep our local branch operating and listening in the future.

“If you are interested in becoming a Samaritan, or would consider volunteering some of your precious time to help support our service, we would love to hear from you.

“The branch hosts informal monthly information mornings, where anyone can come along and hear more about becoming a Samaritan. We are a very warm and welcoming organisation and would love to hear from you.

“Please call 0370 5627282 or email Volunteer@peterboroughsamaritans.org for more information.”

Find out more about the local branch and how they can help here