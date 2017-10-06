Heather honouring her adoptive family by running for charity at Peterborough’s Great Eastern Run

Heather (31) from Peterborough will be honouring her adoptive family by running in the Great Eastern Run on Sunday (October 8) to raise funds for fostering and adoption charity TACT Peterborough (The Adolescent and Children’s Trust).

Thanks to the care system Heather was given an opportunity to have a better life. She was put into foster care as only a six-month-old baby.

Heather said: “My biological mum tried to take care of me, but due to her abusive new partner she decided it would be best if I had the chance of having a better childhood. I imagine it was incredibly tough for her. She was very young.”

When 10 months old Heather was fostered by a couple who lost their own child.

Heather said: “My adoptive parents had two daughters. However, they lost their older seven-year-old daughter when she was hit by a school bus. After grieving, they were trying for another baby for few years. Sadly, they were unable to have another child.”

The couple adopted Heather eight months later and she got a loving family, an older sister and a whole new happy life.

Heather said: “I have never ever considered them anything else but my parents.”

Now Heather is married to Lee and together they have two children of their own. She has met her birth mum and stays in touch with her.

Heather said: “I am forever grateful to her for choosing for me to have a better life knowing she was not able to give me one.”

To pay their tribute to Heather’s happy childhood, she and Lee decided to fundraise for TACT, and Lee will be joining his wife in the Great Eastern Run.

Heather said: “TACT works for children to have a loving family, a secure and happy childhood and a chance in life.”

All funds they manage to raise will be used by TACT to support activities and services which enrich children’s lives and raise their aspirations.

Anyone wishing to sponsor the couple can go to:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heather-turner8.