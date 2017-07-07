Heartbreaking video pays tribute to ‘Miss Giggles’ and her Fenland family’s remarkable fundraising efforts

A moving video has been released to mark the fundraising efforts of a couple from Stonea who lost their four-year-old daughter last year.

Alyson and Neil Clark started fundraising for the East Anglian Children’s Hospice (EACH) following the heartbreaking death of daughter Mikayla.

Also known as Little Miss Giggles, a name given to her by the Manea Pre-School she attended, Mikayla was diagnosed with a brain stem tumour a few days after her fourth birthday. Palliative treatment saw her condition improve enough for family to enjoy a treasured six months - periods of which were spent at EACH’s hospice in Milton – before she died on 12 April.

Alyson and Neil have raised more than £40,000 for EACH since her death after driving a tractor and candy pink trailer 990 miles from Lands End to John O’Groats.

Alyson said: “We’ll always be truly thankful to EACH. They made the hardest journey that little bit easier to bear. Even though losing Mikayla has brought us great sadness, in her name we have turned this hardest journey into something so positive and by sharing our family’s story you can see why having support from EACH is vital for so many families.”

Alyson and Neil took on the tractor ride in November and donations flooded in, with the fundraising total almost doubling when Manea agricultural engineering firm FJS Services held a £250-a-ticket raffle. Further donations since the cheque presentation mean the final amount actually stands at an incredible £41,167.64.

EACH has now shared the Clark family story in the form of an emotion-filled photo montage, which is set to Rule The World by Take That and can be viewed at www.each.org.uk.