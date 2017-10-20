Heartbreaking appeal as Peterborough family lose mum and dad in space of 24 hours

A heartbroken family who lost both parents in the space of two days has made a moving appeal for help to pay funeral costs,

Adriana Dudova and her husband Lubo Duda passed away earlier this month, leaving children Simona (23) and Sashka (13).

Simona’s partner, Steven Turner, set up the JustGiving page to raise money for the family.

Writing on his page, Steven said: “Tragically, we recently lost the lives of two great people. Lubo (45) and Adriana (45) were loving and caring parents and loved by all that had the pleasure of meeting them. They were both taken from this world far too early.”

He continued: “Lubo was a strong, kind and brave man that provided for the family and would have done anything for his wife and children. He was a gentleman, loved by a lot of people that crossed his path in life. He passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of a cardiac arrest on the 6th October 2017, only a day before his wife lost her brave battle to cancer.”

Steven added: “Adriana was an amazing, caring and loving mother and wife. She had been bravely battling pancreatic cancer for 5 years. However, even after several initial successful treatments, she unfortunately lost her battle on the 7th October 2017.”

Simona, as a job in the public sector and lives with Steven in Peterborough, and Sashka, who was living in the family home in Huntingdon, and has now moved in with Simona and Steven.

Speaking to JustGiving, Steven said: “Adriana had previously been given the all clear for her pancreatic cancer, and Lubo had no pre-existing medical problems so losing both of these amazing people in such a short space of time has been a massive, massive shock.”

He added: “It has not really sunk in yet. We are all still in shock and it will take a long time to come to terms with what has happened. It has been some comfort that so many friends, family and colleagues have been so kind and generous in this time of need.”

The family initially appealed for help to raise £6,000 - but have already raised more than £7,000 for the funerals in just 19 days.

Steven added: “Lubo and Adriana always helped and gave to others, so in this time of need I would like to ask you to help them too. We would appreciate any help and hope that we can all come together to make this happen.”

The funerals will be taking place today.

To donate money, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/steven-turner-4