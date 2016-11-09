Hearing over whether Spalding killer kids can be named

A hearing to decide if the two teenagers who murdered Spalding mum Liz Edwards and her daughter Katie can be named is being held today (Wednesday).

A 15-year-old girl was found guilty of both murders last month. A 15-year-old boy had already admitted both murders.

Liz Edwards

Mr Justice Haddon-Cave, who heard the girl’s trial, will make a decision on if the pair can be named after hearing legal submissions.

The two teenagers are due to be sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court tomorrow (Thursday).

Simon Myerson QC, representing the boy, told the hearing there is evidence that the lad has a personality disorder.

“His personality disorder involves him attaching himself so deeply to the girl that he does not see himself as a seperate individual.

My client has said to m that he does not care what happens to him provided the girl is alright Simon Myerson QC

“My client has said to me in terms that he does not care what happens to him provided the girl is alright.”

The barrister said that the boy, who was 14 at the time of the killings, may suffer a breakdown when he recognises the full effect of what he did and starts to remove himself from the girl.

“He may never be able to be released. He may never not be dangerous.”

Mr Myerson said that the boy was originally held in secure accommodation but has since been moved.

He said: “He is remanded in a young offenders institution because an incident took place in his secure accommodation which he was on the periphery of. A number of inhabitants of that secure accommodation were moved. There was a list and he was the last person on the list. “

Mr Myerson has argued that a reporting restriction should remain in force preventing publication of both the boy and girl.

The pair plotted to kill school dinner lady Liz Edwards and her daughter Katie (13), who were both stabbed and smothered at their home in Dawson Avenue, Spalding in April.

• The hearing continues.