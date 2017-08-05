Works finish at Stamford Hospital

The final phase of £2 million redevelopment works at Stamford Hospital has finished.

Contractors Ayres & Gardner handed the project over to Matron and Site Manager Sue Brooks on Friday.

The works, which started in December, have seen a new MRI scanner installed, a refurbished health clinic, an enlarged blood test area and a new Chemotherapy and Lymphoedema suite. There have been improvements to the reception area and physiotherapy gym.

Mrs Brooks said: “For the past eight months we have watched the redevelopment of our hospital take shape. As each of the three phases has completed, we have been able to see how much these newly expanded and refurbished areas will benefit our patients - from the installation of the new MRI scanner in January, to our most recently delivered Chemotherapy and Lymphoedema suite.”