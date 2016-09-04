‘Urgent inquiry at doctors’ call by MP

An MP has called for an urgent inquiry over concerns at a Peterborough health surgery.

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara made the call for the probe into Botolph Bridge Community Health Centre in a letter to Simon Stevens, the chief executive of NHS England.

Last week the Peterborough Telegraph revealed a report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) said patients were being put at risk at the centre in the Sugar Way estate in Woodston, Peterborough, and inspectors rated the centre as ‘inadequate.’

Concerns were also raised over a pilot care model being tried at the centre.

In his letter, Mr Vara said: “I would be grateful if you could look into my concerns as a matter of urgency.

“In particular, it would appear that an immediate investigation into the issues covered by the CQC should be established, and I would like to know what action NHS England is taking to resolve this situation.”