UPDATE: Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya told to rest for a week after being discharged from hospital

The MP for Peterborough was all smiles as was discharged from hospital, but doctors have told her she must rest up for the entirety of this week.

Earlier today (Monday, September 18) Fiona Onasanya tweeted a picture of her with a nurse and the words: “Hospital visit! Hope to be discharged soon, and a big THANK YOU to the amazing NHS staff (like nurse Jo here) for their exceptional work.”

She later wrote on her Facebook page: “Just been discharged :) thank you you everyone who enquired. Findings were I was extremely dehydrated and my blood pressure was really low - 88/56!! Am resting this whole week bar a funeral - Dr’s wouldn’t let me home if I didn’t agree!!”