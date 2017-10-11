Trust says ‘lessons will be learnt’ following death of Ghurka at Peterborough site

‘Lessons will be learnt’ following the death of a former Ghurka at a Peterborough mental health centre, the NHS Trust has said.

An inquest revealed that Nepal-born Prem Rai, 39, was a Ghurkha soldier for 18 years, died at Ward Oak 2 Cavell Centre, Peterborough in August last year.

The jury at the inquest said there had been failings in observation of father-of-one Mr Rai in the lead up to his death.

His widow Chandra Rai called for lessons to be learnt at the centre.

She said: “While myself and the family hope that lessons can be learned from the issues which have been highlighted to ensure that other lives can be spared, Nothing can bring my husband and my son’s father back.

“It will forever be a source of great distress that, if things had been done differently, Prem’s death could have potentially been prevented.

“I do not want any other family to suffer like we have suffered or like my husband suffered.”

Today, a spokesman for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust said: “We would like to extend our condolences to the family of Prem Rai.

“Mr Rai had an extremely rare physical health condition combined with a rare mental health condition

“It is important to note that the jury concluded the treatment and the level of observations Mr Rai received were appropriate and the expert evidence given during the inquest stated that there were no outward signs that would have led staff to believe that Mr Rai was suffering from internal bleeding prior to his death.

“We will review the findings of the inquest to ensure all lessons are learned.

“Overall, despite the difficulties and challenges faced by our frontline staff on a daily basis, they are dedicated to ensuring patients receive the highest quality of care at all times.”