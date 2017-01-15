Trust need new governors

New governors are wanted at the new North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust. The trust will be formed when Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust and Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust combine on April 1.

The trust needs 17 public governors and 7 staff governors to sit on its Council of Governors.

Six information sessions are being held in January for anyone considering standing as a public or staff governor.

The sessions will be held at Stamford Hospital on January 9, Peterborough City Hospital on January 16 and Hinchingbrooke Hospital on January 23.

For more details about the role, or the sessions, visit www.peterboroughandstamfordnhs.uk