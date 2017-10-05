Top city doctor gets on his bike for top prize

A Peterborough consultant with a passion for older people’s healthcare has been awarded a prestigious national award. And he cycled from London to Liverpool with 24 other doctors to accept it.

Richard Griffiths who lives in Stamford and is a consultant anaesthetist at Peterborough City Hospital, is the new holder of the Featherstone Professorship, awarded every two years by the Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland (AAGBI).

The award has been made to Richard for his pioneering work with patients undergoing hip replacements with consultant colleague Martyn Parker. The method of carrying out the surgery without sedation is now widely used throughout the NHS.

As well as his clinical work, Richard has also worked with NICE -the National Institute for Clinical Excellence – and at a national level to spread good practice across the NHS.

Richard said “The Featherstone Professorship is the crown of my career. It has been such a pleasure to work in a developing field with such inspirational people and to see older people’s care advance and improve.

“I hope we have left a legacy for a new generation of healthcare professionals to carry on our work.”