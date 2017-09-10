Time to nominate your hospital hero

Hospital heroes who have gone the extra mile can be nominated for an upcoming awards ceremony.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which runs Peterborough City, Stamford and Hinchingbrooke hospitals - is holding its Outstanding Achievement Awards in October.

This will be the first year the awards are being held since the new trust was formed, following the merger of the two trusts which previously ran the three hospitals.

Rob Hughes, the trust’s chairman, said: “We’re very excited for this year’s awards as it not only celebrates the well-deserved public recognition our staff receive from patients and visitors, but also the hard work and dedication they have put in as we’ve come through a challenging year.

“The Hospital Hero awards are especially important as it provides staff with a job satisfaction like no other. To know they have made a real difference to someone’s life, to have made a difficult experience that little bit easier, it means an awful lot. We are always amazed at the number of entries we receive and the time people have taken to write a nomination.”

The trust has teamed up with The Peterborough Telegraph to gather nominations for the Hospital Hero, Public Recognition Award for Peterborough City Hospital.

PT editor Mark Edwards said: “It’s our privilege to help tell some of the incredible stories of hospital staff who go far more than the extra mile. They literally save lives and do so much to help those in their care. These awards are a real opportunity for the public to say thank you and pay their own tribute to some remarkable people.”

This is a new award dedicated to finding one member of staff who has excelled beyond expectations in caring for patients and visitors.

The deadline to nominate your Hospital Hero is Wednesday, September 13. Please send in details of why you’d like to nominate the staff member, along with their full name and department if known, to communications@pbh-tr.nhs.uk, or call 01733 678024.