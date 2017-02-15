The full list of the 24 A&E units marked for closure

Dozens of accident and emergency units are facing closure or being downgraded in a far-reaching overhaul of urgent care which senior doctors warn would have “disastrous” consequences for the NHS.

An analysis of documents drawn up to remodel the health service in England shows that 24 casualty units from Durham to Somerset have been marked for potential closure despite record demand for A&Es and serious overcrowding across the country as the NHS goes through its most severe winter crisis since records began.

Last month produced the worst performance for A&E waits in 13 years.

Research based on 44 regional blueprints by the Johnston Press Investigation Unit reveals that managers are planning to cater for up to 30 per cent fewer A&E visits and plans have already been advanced to downgrade units to urgent care centres (UCC) with fewer specialist or consultant-grade staff.

A&E units at risk

Active plans for closure or downgrade

:: Alexandra Hospital, Redditch

:: Dewsbury and District Hospital

:: Ealing Hospital, west London

:: King George Hospital, east London

:: Poole Hospital, Dorset

:: City Hospital, Birmingham *

:: Sandwell District General Hospital *

* Replaced by unit at new Midland Metropolitan Hospital in 2018

Facing closure or downgrade in STP documents (no firm proposal yet made) **

:: George Eliot Hospital, Nuneaton, Warwickshire

:: Queens Hospital, Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire

:: Broomfield Hospital, Chelmsford, Essex

:: Southend University Hospital, Essex

:: County Hospital, Stafford

:: Horton General Hospital, Oxfordshire

:: Milton Keynes University Hospital, Buckinghamshire

:: Bedford Hospital, Bedfordshire

:: Epsom Hospital, Surrey

:: St Helier Hospital, Surrey

:: Kingston Hospital, west London

:: Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, Shrewsbury

:: Princess Royal Hospital, Shropshire

:: Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, West Yorkshire

:: Darlington Memorial, Durham

:: University Hospital of North Tees, Stockton-on-Tees

:: Macclesfield General Hospital, Cheshire

:: Scarborough General Hospital, North Yorkshire

:: Southport District General Hospital, Merseyside

:: Charing Cross Hospital, west London

:: Chorley and South Ribble Hospital, Lancashire

:: Grantham Hospital, Lincolnshire

:: Warrington Hospital, Cheshire

:: Weston General Hospital, Somerset

:: Tameside General Hospital, Greater Manchester

:: Fairfield General Hospital, Bury, Greater Manchester

** According to STPs in several areas, neighbouring units will go “head to head” to decide which should remain a full A&E and which will face closure or downgrade.

