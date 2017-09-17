Team shortlisted for hospital award

The patient safety team at Peterborough City Hospital have been shortlisted for the Continence Promotion and Care award by the Nursing Times.

The project to improve patient safety and implement staff and patient education with regards to continence management began in 2015 at the hospital lead by Michelle Porter, Tissue Viability Nurse and Lorraine Spindler, Continence Nurse Specialist

Lorraine said: “I am so proud that the staff involved from Health Care Assistants, Ward Managers and our patient safety information analysts are being recognised for their efforts.”

The awards ceremony will be held on November 2 at Grosvenor House in London.