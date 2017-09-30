Staff credited for ambulance rating improvement

Staff and volunteers have been praised after helping the East of England Ambulance Service improve its rating with the national regulator.

The ambulance service, which covers the Cambridgeshire area, announced that NHS Improvement (NHSI) has moved its rating from Level three up to Level two to recognise the progress made in a number of areas of the service, including quality of care, finance and use of resources, operational performance and leadership.

The new rating of level two means the trust has ‘some support needs, while the previous rating of level three meant there were ‘significant concerns’ about the trust.

Chief executive of the ambulance service trust Robert Morton said there was still work to do. He said: “This improved rating is a clear recognition by our regulator of the hard work and commitment of every single person whom works for or volunteers to support our Trust to deliver ongoing improvements.

“We are working hard with our partners to demonstrate how efficient we are and attract further investment in our Trust. This will be key to addressing our capacity gap so that we can improve our services for our patients, continue to make EEAST a better place to work for our people and deliver on our ambition to ‘Get to Good’ following our next CQC inspection.

“I want to thank everyone at the Trust for working so hard to make this improved rating possible.”