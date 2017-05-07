Share bucket list for awareness campaign

Residents are invited to share their bucket list activities for Dying Matters Awareness Week starting on Monday.

The ‘Before I Die board’, along with representatives from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and the end of life team at Peterborough City Hospital, will be out and about to encourage people to talk about death and bereavement.

The board will be in the following places from 9am to 3pm next week:

Monday: Thorpe Hall Hospice, Longthorpe

Tuesday: Cathedral Square

Wednesday: Peterborough City Hospital

Thursday: Cathedral Square.