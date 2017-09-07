Planning approval granted for gym in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre

Planning approval has been granted for a new gym in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Plans submitted on behalf of IREEF Queensgate Peterborough Propco S.a.r.l to change the use of a unit in the centre from a radio station to a gym have been approved by Peterborough City Council.

The unit is said to be in the west side of the shopping centre, with the multi-storey car parks situated to the north and south of it, the bus station to the east and the A15 to the west.

It consists of three floors with two mezzanine floors.

The application submitted by agents Lichfields states: “The proposed gym will predominantly operate at the first and second floor with the entrance to the unit at the ground floor.

“The mezzanine floors and basements will provide ancillary facilities to the gym.

“It is anticipated that the gym will be open between 6am and 9pm Monday to Friday and between 7am and 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays.”